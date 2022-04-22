Ryu (forearm) began light throwing Friday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Ryu left his previous start Saturday against the Athletics with forearm inflammation. The fact that he's throwing again within a week seemingly backs up the idea that he could wind up missing just two or three starts, though he's expected to require at least one rehab outing, which could push his timeline back.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Hyun Jin Ryu: Could miss two or three starts•
-
Blue Jays' Hyun Jin Ryu: Lands on injured list•
-
Blue Jays' Hyun Jin Ryu: Headed for MRI•
-
Blue Jays' Hyun Jin Ryu: Battling forearm soreness•
-
Blue Jays' Hyun Jin Ryu: Cleared to pitch Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Hyun Jin Ryu: Expected to be fine•