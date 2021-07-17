Ryu will not start Saturday against Texas due to the game's being postponed.
The teams will play a doubleheader Sunday, so Ryu figures to start one of the two contests. The lefty most recently allowed one run and struck out seven over five innings July 7 in Baltimore. It should become clear at some point Saturday whether Ryu is in fact starting a game Sunday.
