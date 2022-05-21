Ryu (1-0) picked up the win Friday, scattering six hits over six scoreless innings in a 2-1 victory over the Reds. He struck out three without walking a batter.

The veteran lefty delivered a masterclass in working out of trouble, as he got tagged for doubles in five straight innings but never gave up more than one hit in any frame. Ryu tossed 52 of 78 pitches for strikes in his longest outing -- and first quality start -- of the season, and he appears to be back in form after missing nearly a month with a forearm issue.