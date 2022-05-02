Ryu (forearm) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Buffalo on Monday, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports.

Ryu tossed three innings during a simulated game Saturday, and his rehab assignment will likely serve as the final step in his recovery process. Manager Charlie Montoyo is optimistic that the southpaw will just need a brief rehab stint, so it's possible he'll be able to rejoin the Blue Jays following one or two outings with the minor-league club.

