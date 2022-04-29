Ryu (forearm) is scheduled to throw live batting practice Saturday, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

Ryu completed a bullpen session Tuesday and will progress to facing live hitters this weekend, which could be one of the final hurdles of his recovery program. Depending on his workload Saturday, the veteran left-hander could require another live BP or a minor-league rehab start before returning from the 10-day injured list.

