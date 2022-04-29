Ryu (forearm) is scheduled to throw live batting practice Saturday, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.
Ryu completed a bullpen session Tuesday and will progress to facing live hitters this weekend, which could be one of the final hurdles of his recovery program. Depending on his workload Saturday, the veteran left-hander could require another live BP or a minor-league rehab start before returning from the 10-day injured list.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Hyun Jin Ryu: Throws bullpen session•
-
Blue Jays' Hyun Jin Ryu: Live BP session on tap•
-
Blue Jays' Hyun Jin Ryu: Throwing from 120 feet•
-
Blue Jays' Hyun Jin Ryu: Resumes light throwing•
-
Blue Jays' Hyun Jin Ryu: Could miss two or three starts•
-
Blue Jays' Hyun Jin Ryu: Lands on injured list•