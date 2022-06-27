Ryu (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Monday.
Ryu's shift to the 60-day IL is simply procedural, as the southpaw underwent Tommy John surgery in mid-June and will be sidelined until at least the second half of the 2023 season. The 35-year-old is entering the final season of his four-year, $80 million contract with Toronto in 2023.
