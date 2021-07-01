Ryu (7-5) was charged with the loss Thursday against the Mariners after allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits and a pair of walks while striking out two across four innings.

It just wasn't Ryu's day as the southpaw turned in his shortest start of the year while surrendering a season-worst-tying four earned runs. Ryu was rattled early after allowing each of his first three batters to reach, including a leadoff double by J.P. Crawford. He was tagged for a solo home run by Jake Fraley in the second frame, followed by a two-run shot by Shed Long in the third. The rough outing raised Ryu's season stats to a 3.65 ERA and 1.15 WHIP. He'll look to bounce back during his next projected start Wednesday at Baltimore.