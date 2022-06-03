Ryu is dealing with a forearm strain and elbow inflammation and will be forced to miss multiple weeks, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Ryu was placed on the 15-day injured list Thursday, and it appears likely that he'll be forced to spend more than the minimum amount of time on the shelf. The southpaw will receive additional opinions on his injury, but Ross Stripling will take his place in the starting rotation for now, with Nate Pearson (illness) also a possible option once he gets stretched out at Triple-A.