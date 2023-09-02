Ryu tossed five innings, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out three in Friday's 13-9 win over the Rockies. He did not factor into the decision.

Ryu was solid in a tough road setting in Colorado, limiting the damage to just a two-run homer by Elehuris Montero in the bottom of the third inning. The left-hander has now allowed two or fewer runs in each of his last five outings, posting a 1.50 ERA with 20 strikeouts over 24 innings in those starts. Ryu will look to keep the good times rolling in his next start which is tentatively set to be against the Athletics on the road Wednesday.