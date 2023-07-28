Ryu (elbow) will make his season debut for the Blue Jays on Tuesday against the Orioles, Keegan Matheson reports.

Ryu made his final rehab start a week ago but has been throwing on the side with the Blue Jays since then. We now know what day he'll rejoin what will be a six-man rotation for the Jays for a while as they go through a stretch with no off days. Ryu pitched well on his rehab assignment and will not be under a strict pitch limit versus Baltimore.