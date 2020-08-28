Ryu will start Friday against the Orioles, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
The 33-year-old was slated to start Thursday against the Red Sox, but the game was one of the many postponed in protest of the recent police shooting of Jacob Blake. Ryu has a 1.23 ERA, 0.68 WHIP and 24:5 K:BB over his past five starts.
