Ryu didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 2-1 extra-inning loss to the Rays, giving up one run on three hits over five innings. He struck out six without walking a batter.

The southpaw was clinical once again, holding Tampa Bay to just a single through four innings, but Willy Adames and Joey Wendle led off the fifth with back-to-back knocks that put Adames in position to score on Manuel Margot's fielder's choice. Ryu threw 61 of 94 pitches for strikes, and he's given up one run or fewer in four straight outings to lower his ERA to 3.19. He'll look to get back into the win column Thursday, at home against the Red Sox.