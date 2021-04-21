Ryu (1-2) allowed four earned runs on eight hits and no walks while striking out two across five innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Red Sox.

Ryu had little trouble getting through three scoreless innings to begin the outing. However, he ran into trouble in the fourth frame, allowing singles to the first two batters he faced followed by a three-run homer to Xander Bogaerts. Entering the contest, Ryu had allowed only four earned runs across his first 19 innings of the season to go along with a 19:2 K:BB. This performance should just be a small setback, and Ryu will look to bounce back in his next start, currently projected to come Sunday at Tampa Bay.