Ryu (5-4) was charged with the loss Thursday against the White Sox after giving up three runs on five hits and a walk while fanning three across six innings.

Ryu got off to a slow start and gave up all three runs during the first inning, and while he settled in and allowed just three baserunners before departing the contest, he was still charged with his fourth loss of the campaign. The veteran left-hander has given up three or fewer earned runs in five of his last six outings, however, and he continues to pitch well despite having an occasional down game here and there. His next start is scheduled for next week at home against the Yankees.