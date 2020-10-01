Ryu was charged with seven runs (three earned) on eight hits over 1.2 innings in a loss to the Rays on Wednesday in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series. He struck out three batters and issued one walk.

This one was over early as the Rays put up seven runs in the first two innings, with the big blow (a Hunter Dozier grand slam) coming right after a fielding error by Bo Bichette. It's a disappointing way to end the season for Ryu, but the lefty had another outstanding campaign in his first year with Toronto -- his third straight regular season with a sub-3.00 ERA. His strikeout rate was up nearly four percentage points from 2019.