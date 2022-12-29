Ryu (elbow) said Wednesday he's targeting July for his return from Tommy John surgery, Jee-ho Yoo of the Yonhap News Agency reports.

The 35-year-old underwent the procedure in June 2022, so a return in July would be on the short end of the usual 12-to-18-month recovery timeline. Even if cleared for game action in July, Ryu could have a limited workload down the stretch coming off the injury.