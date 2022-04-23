Ryu (forearm) has ramped up his throwing program, increasing his intensity and throwing from 120 feet, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Ryu made just two poor starts before landing on the injured list with forearm inflammation. Previous reports indicated he could miss just two or three starts. The fact that he's ramping up his intensity within a week of hitting the injured list suggests that's possible, but his timeline could be extended if he needs a rehab start.