Ryu (9-5) earned the win in Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader versus Texas. He threw a seven-inning shutout, allowing just three hits and a walk while striking out four.

This was Ryu's fourth win in his last five starts, and it'll count as his first complete game and shutout of the season. The southpaw recorded his first quality start since June 20 in the performance. He owns a 3.32 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 85:24 K:BB across 105.2 innings this season. Ryu projects to make his next start versus the Mets during next weekend's series.