Ryu (9-5) earned the win in Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader versus Texas. He threw a seven-inning shutout, allowing just three hits and a walk while striking out four.
This was Ryu's fourth win in his last five starts, and it'll count as his first complete game and shutout of the season. The southpaw recorded his first quality start since June 20 in the performance. He owns a 3.32 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 85:24 K:BB across 105.2 innings this season. Ryu projects to make his next start versus the Mets during next weekend's series.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Hyun Jin Ryu: Saturday's start postponed•
-
Blue Jays' Hyun Jin Ryu: Cruises to eighth win•
-
Blue Jays' Hyun Jin Ryu: Short outing in loss•
-
Blue Jays' Hyun Jin Ryu: Earns win Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Hyun Jin Ryu: Lasts seven innings in win•
-
Blue Jays' Hyun Jin Ryu: Delivers another quality start•