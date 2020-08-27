Ryu's scheduled start Thursday against the Red Sox was postponed, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.
The teams elected not to take the field Thursday in protest of the recent police shooting of Jacob Blake. It's unclear when the game will be made up or how the Blue Jays will adjust their starting rotation.
