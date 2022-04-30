Ryu (forearm) threw three innings during a simulated game Saturday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Ryu looked healthy during Saturday's throwing session, so manager Charlie Montoyo is optimistic that the southpaw will begin a brief rehab assignment sometime next week. He'll presumably miss at least one more turn through the rotation, but Ryu appears likely to rejoin the Blue Jays sometime in May.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Hyun Jin Ryu: Set to throw live BP•
-
Blue Jays' Hyun Jin Ryu: Throws bullpen session•
-
Blue Jays' Hyun Jin Ryu: Live BP session on tap•
-
Blue Jays' Hyun Jin Ryu: Throwing from 120 feet•
-
Blue Jays' Hyun Jin Ryu: Resumes light throwing•
-
Blue Jays' Hyun Jin Ryu: Could miss two or three starts•