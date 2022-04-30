Ryu (forearm) threw three innings during a simulated game Saturday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Ryu looked healthy during Saturday's throwing session, so manager Charlie Montoyo is optimistic that the southpaw will begin a brief rehab assignment sometime next week. He'll presumably miss at least one more turn through the rotation, but Ryu appears likely to rejoin the Blue Jays sometime in May.

