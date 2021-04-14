Ryu (1-1) earned the win Tuesday after holding the Yankees to one run on four hits and a walk while striking out seven across 6.2 innings.

Ryu had no problem locking down his first win of the season, blanking the Yankees threw the first six innings before a throwing error by Cavan Biggio in the seventh caused a run to score on an RBI double by Aaron Hicks. Despite the hiccup, Ryu was in top form following five days of rest, facing the minimum batters through the first five frames and sending all three batters down on strikes in the second. The southpaw will look to defend a shiny 1.89 ERA and 0.89 WHIP during his next start Sunday at Kansas City.