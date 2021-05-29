Ryu (5-2) allowed two runs on four hits and two walks with six strikeouts in five innings to earn the win Friday versus Cleveland in a rain-shortened game.

The contest was called in the seventh inning with Toronto ahead 11-2. Ryu was solid if not spectacular in the outing -- he needed 91 pitches (58 strikes) to get through five innings. He's picked up four wins in his last five starts. The 34-year-old has a 2.62 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 58:8 K:BB across 58.1 innings this year. The southpaw projects to face Houston next week.