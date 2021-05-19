Ryu (4-2) earned the win Tuesday against the Blue Jays after tossing seven scoreless innings, allowing four hits and fanning seven.

Ryu has now allowed one or fewer runs in three of his last four outings, but Monday's performance was perhaps his most dominating one of the season thus far -- he tossed 67 of his 100 pitches for strikes and only allowed one runner to reach scoring position. The left-hander owns a 2.37 ERA in three starts this month and is slated to take the ball during the upcoming weekend series at home against the Rays.