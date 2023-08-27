Ryu (3-1) picked up the win Saturday, giving up three runs (two earned) on four hits over five-plus innings in an 8-3 victory over the Guardians. He struck out five without walking a batter.

The veteran southpaw got hit hard on occasion, serving up solo shots to Jose Ramirez and light-hitting Tyler Freeman, but the only other run on his ledger came after he exited the game in the top of the sixth and was helping along by a Matt Chapman error. Ryu's ratios have been aided by unearned runs in three straight starts, but he's won all three and has a 2.25 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 20:5 K:BB through 24 innings since making his return from Tommy John surgery. On the downside, he has yet to record an out in the sixth inning in any of his five outings. Ryu could carry some extra fantasy risk in his next start, which is likely to come next weekend in Coors Field.