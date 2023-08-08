X-rays taken Tuesday on Ryu's right knee turned up negative for any structural damage, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Ryu was removed from his start Monday against the Guardians after taking a comebacker off his knee, but it's looking like he will be able to take his next turn in the Blue Jays' rotation Sunday versus the Cubs. The veteran left-hander has posted a 4.00 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 5:2 K:BB in nine innings (two starts) since returning Aug. 1 from Tommy John surgery.