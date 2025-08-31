The Blue Jays claimed Kiner-Falefa off waivers Sunday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The 30-year-old was placed on outright waivers by the Pirates on Friday, and the Blue Jays will pay what remains of his $7.5 million salary for this year. Kiner-Falefa was a lineup regular at shortstop and third base for Pittsburgh but is likely to operate as more of a true utility player in Toronto.