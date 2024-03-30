Kiner-Falefa is not in the Blue Jays' lineup for Saturday's game against the Rays.
Kiner-Falefa started the first two games of the season, batting 1-for-6 over that span. Ernie Clement will get the nod at third base Saturday and will bat sixth against Rays right-hander Zack Littell.
