Kiner-Falefa went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 16-5 loss to the Yankees.

The infielder took Michael Tonkin deep in the sixth inning, giving Kiner-Falefa his seventh long ball of the season, one off his career high. He's also hit safely in 12 straight games, batting a blistering .395 (17-for-43) over that stretch with three homers, six RBI and 10 runs.