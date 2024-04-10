Share Video

Kiner-Falefa is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mariners.

Kiner-Falefa will retreat to the bench for the series finale after he went 6-for-12 with two doubles, two RBI, two runs and one stolen base while starting each of Toronto's last three games. Ernie Clement will spell Kiner-Falefa at the hot corner.

