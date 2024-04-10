Kiner-Falefa is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mariners.
Kiner-Falefa will retreat to the bench for the series finale after he went 6-for-12 with two doubles, two RBI, two runs and one stolen base while starting each of Toronto's last three games. Ernie Clement will spell Kiner-Falefa at the hot corner.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Three hits against Seattle•
-
Blue Jays' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: First stolen base of 2024•
-
Blue Jays' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Not starting Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: On base three times in win•
-
Blue Jays' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Heads to bench Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Opening Day nod at third base•