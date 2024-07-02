Kiner-Falefa was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday due to a left knee sprain.

Kiner-Falefa was scratched from Monday's game with a left knee injury and an MRI revealed he's only dealing with a sprain. Still, the utility player will require an IL stint, opening up a spot on the active roster for Leo Jimenez. Kiner-Falefa is slashing .292/.338/.420 with a 13.2 percent K rate this season.