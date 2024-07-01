Kiner-Falefa was scratched from the lineup ahead of Monday's game against the Astros due to a left knee injury, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Kiner-Falefa played the full nine innings in Sunday's 8-1 loss to the Yankees and wasn't known to be dealing with any sort of injury leading up to Monday's 3:07 p.m. ET opening pitch, so he may have hurt his knee at some point during pregame warmups. The Blue Jays will likely shed more light on Kiner-Falefa's situation later Monday. Kevin Kiermaier was a late addition to the Toronto lineup as a replacement for Kiner-Falefa, who saw his 13-game hit streak come to an end with an 0-for-4 showing Sunday.