Kiner-Falefa (knee) began doing some light running and throwing Tuesday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Tuesday marks the first time Kiner-Falefa has participated in any sort of baseball activity since he landed on the injured list last week due to a sprained left knee. He still has a few boxes to check off before being cleared to return to game action and may also require a minor-league rehab assignment, but the 29-year-old seems to be trending in the right direction.
