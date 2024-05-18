Kiner-Falefa isn't in the Blue Jays' lineup for Saturday's game against the Rays.
After tallying nine hits in five games earlier in the month, Kiner-Falefa has gone 0-for-9 across his last three contests. He'll get a day to regroup Saturday while Cavan Biggio starts at third base and bats eighth.
