Kiner-Falefa went 1-for-3 with a walk and two RBI in Wednesday's win over the White Sox.

The 29-year-old utility player fueled the Blue Jays' offense in a 3-1 victory, singling home the game-winning run in the fourth inning and driving home an insurance run in the sixth. Kiner-Falefa has hit safely in eight straight games, batting an even .400 (12-for-30) over that stretch to boost his slash line on the season to .270/.320/.409 with four homers, three steals, 17 runs and 17 RBI in 54 contests. IKF's .729 OPS would be a career high if he can maintain that pace over the summer.