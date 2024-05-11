Kiner-Falefa went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Twins.

The utility infielder popped a solo shot off Joe Ryan in the third inning and brought home Bo Bichette with a ninth-inning single, but the rest of the Blue Jays' offense was quiet on the night. Kiner-Falefa is batting .379 (11-for-29) over the last nine games as he fills a nearly everyday role while bouncing between second base and third base, but Friday's homer was just his second of the season, and his first extra-base since April 19.