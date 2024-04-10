Kiner-Falefa went 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI in Tuesday's win over the Mariners.

It's the first three-hit performance of the season for Kiner-Falefa, and he's gone 6-for-12 over the last three games. The 29-year-old utility player is batting .313 (10-for-32) on the season after the surge, but he has only one steal, two RBI and three runs to show for it as he's mainly hit eighth in the order when he's been in the lineup.