Kiner-Falefa is awaiting results of an MRI on his left knee, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.

Kiner-Falefa was a late scratch from Monday's lineup against the Astros after feeling something in his knee while stretching pregame. Ernie Clement was in the lineup for the Blue Jays on Monday at third base, where Kiner-Falefa has been seeing most of his playing time. It's possible an update on Kiner-Falefa's status will be available later Monday.