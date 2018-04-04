Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Allows four runs in win over White Sox

Happ (1-1) allowed four runs on seven hits and one walk across 5.1 innings to earn the win Tuesday against the White Sox. He struck out nine.

Happ induced a healthy 15 swinging strikes in this one as he tied his highest strikeout total since last August. He was touched up for runs on four different innings, including a pair of solo home runs, but a big night of offensive support propelled him to his first win of the season. Happ sports a 12.6 K/9 over his first two starts of the season, but he'll aim to improve upon his 5.40 ERA in next Monday's start against the Orioles.

