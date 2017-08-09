Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Allows one run in win over Yankees

Happ (5-8) allowed one run on four hits and four walks across 5.2 innings in Tuesday's win over the Yankees. He struck out five.

Happ struggled to find the strike zone at times, tying his season high in walks, but he battled through to come within one out of a quality start. He allowed a run on an RBI single from Garrett Cooper in the second inning, but a pair of two-run home runs by Josh Donaldson gave the left-hander enough support to tally his fifth win. Happ has now allowed three runs or fewer in nine of his last 10 starts to bring his ERA to 3.77 ahead of Sunday's start against the Pirates.