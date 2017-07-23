Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Allows seven runs in loss to Indians

Happ (3-7) allowed seven runs on nine hits and three walks across six innings in Sunday's loss to the Indians. He struck out three.

Happ, who endured a rocky first inning in which he allowed four runs on four hits and a walk, settled down and only gave up one more run over the next four frames. He then tacked on a two-run home run by Michael Brantley before finishing out the sixth and was removed with with 114 pitches under his belt. This poor outing from Happ snapped a streak of seven consecutive starts in which he had allowed three runs or fewer and spiked his ERA back up to 4.13. The left-hander will look to bounce back Friday against the Angels.

