Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Coughs up five unearned runs in loss

Happ (10-6) lasted just 3.2 innings Thursday, yielding five unearned runs on five hits and a walk while taking the loss against Boston. He struck out six and gave up a home run.

Happ was solid in the first few innings but totally unraveled in the fourth, allowing all five run and was eventually sent to the showers by a Mookie Betts grand slam. July has been an absolute nightmare for Happ after allowing 13 earned runs in his first two starts this month and he's now lost his last three starts. He'll take the mound next Saturday when Toronto hosts Baltimore as he looks to get back in the win column.