Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Coughs up five unearned runs in loss
Happ (10-6) lasted just 3.2 innings Thursday, yielding five unearned runs on five hits and a walk while taking the loss against Boston. He struck out six and gave up a home run.
Happ was solid in the first few innings but totally unraveled in the fourth, allowing all five run and was eventually sent to the showers by a Mookie Betts grand slam. July has been an absolute nightmare for Happ after allowing 13 earned runs in his first two starts this month and he's now lost his last three starts. He'll take the mound next Saturday when Toronto hosts Baltimore as he looks to get back in the win column.
More News
-
Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Rocked by Yankees•
-
Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Tagged with loss Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Reaches double-digit wins Monday•
-
Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Falls short of complete game in Wednesday's win•
-
Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Tosses five scoreless Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Stifles O's in Friday's win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...
-
Waivers: Rondon a must-add
With Ken Giles optioned to Triple-A, it's Hector Rondon's job in Houston now. He needs to be...
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
A preseason top 100 was sufficient then, but things have changed in half a season's time. Scott...
-
Podcast: Bregman's Breakout
We’re looking at Alex Bregman’s power surge, Wil Myers’ impressive run and Stephen Piscotty's...
-
Five hitter upgrades to make
Looking to make a splash? The All-Star break is the right time to do it. Chris Towers has five...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart