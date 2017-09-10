Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Delivers stellar outing in win
Happ (8-10) earned the win Sunday over six innings of work, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out nine.
Toronto would prevail 8-2 over the Tigers as Happ took advantage of a cupcake matchup to win his second straight decision. The southpaw now holds a solid 3.73 ERA on the year with 8.8 K/9 and 3.1 BB/9 across 125.1 frames. He'll take those into a scheduled Friday outing at the Twins.
