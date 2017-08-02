Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Dominates ChiSox in Wednesday's win

Happ (4-8) allowed only one run on six hits and a walk while striking out 10 over seven innings in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the White Sox.

After escaping a bases-loaded, one-out situation in the first inning, the lefty allowed just one baserunner over the next four innings before Chicago finally pushing their lone run across in the sixth. Happ's 10 Ks were a season high, while the outing snapped a string of six straight starts in which he'd walked multiple batters. He'll get a tougher test in his next trip to the mound Tuesday at home against the Yankees.