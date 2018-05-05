Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Drops decision to Rays on Friday

Happ (4-2) took the loss against the Rays on Friday, allowing three runs on four hits and four walks over 5.2 innings while striking out three.

The walks were a season high while the strikeouts were a season low for the left-hander, as he threw only 56 of 108 pitches for strikes. Happ still sports a solid 3.67 ERA and 1.08 WHIP through 41.2 innings, and his 53:11 K:BB ties him with Corey Kluber for fourth place in the American League in strikeouts. Happ will try to get back to his winning ways Thursday at home against the Mariners.