Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Earns fourth victory of the year
Happ (4-1) allowed two runs on five hits over seven innings in Sunday's victory over the Rangers.
Happ's control was on display Sunday, as he threw 67 of his 99 pitches for strikes and didn't issue a single walk. Although he allowed a home run, his sixth of the season, Happ was able to recover and struck out nine batters while putting together another solid start. He's now reached the seven-inning mark in two consecutive games and has struck out at least nine batters four times this year. Happ's next start figures to come Friday against the Rays.
