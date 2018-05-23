Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Earns sixth win

Happ (6-3) allowed two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out five over seven innings in a win over the Angels on Tuesday.

This marked Happ's fourth ultra-quality start (at least seven innings, no more than two earned runs) in his last six trips to the mound. He does have a seven-run blowup sandwiched in there, but Happ's overall body of work has him looking like a rotation anchor for most fantasy teams. While the lefty has allowed nine homers, his strikeout rate is way up and he's walking batters at the second-lowest rate of his career. Happ is in line for a road start in Philadelphia this weekend.