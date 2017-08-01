Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Endures worst stretch since 2016

Happ went 1-3 with a 5.00 ERA in July -- his worst such mark for any month since June of 2016 -- while posting an ugly 19:14 K:BB over five starts and 27 innings.

The veteran was tagged by opponents for a season-high .268 BAA and .349 OBP last month. Happ entered July with a 51:9 K:BB over his first 51 innings, but struggled to command the strike zone as the campaign moved past the halfway point. At the moment, the southpaw is on pace to pick up less than half of last season's career-high 20 wins.