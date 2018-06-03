Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Fans eight in loss to Tigers
Happ didn't factor into the decision Saturday against the Tigers, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out eight batters across five innings.
Happ switched between bad and good innings in this one, allowing runs in the first, third and fifth frames while facing the minimum in the second and fourth innings. It was the first time in four starts the southpaw failed to register a quality start, and it jumped his ERA back above four (4.08). Happ continues to miss bats at an impressive clip, however, raising his strikeout rate to 11.1 K/9 with his second consecutive eight-strikeout performance. Next up for the veteran is a home start against the Orioles.
