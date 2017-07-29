Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Fans five in Friday defeat

Happ (3-8) allowed three runs on five hits and four walks while striking out five across six innings to take the loss Friday against the Angels.

Happ gave up a pair of runs in the second inning and wasn't provided any offensive support, as he ended up leaving the contest with the 3-0 deficit. Aside from being blown up for seven runs in his previous start, he's held opponents to two or fewer earned runs in six of his last seven outings, and even though he's struggled to record victories, he's been a serviceable fantasy option with his 4.15 ERA. He'll make his next start Wednesday against the White Sox.