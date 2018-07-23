Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Fans nine in no-decision
Happ surrendered one run on four hits while striking out nine across five innings, as he didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the Blue Jays.
Happ has struggled to work deep into games over his last three outings, giving up 12 runs across 11.1 innings while striking out 20. He allowed a run to cross the plate in the fifth on a Jace Peterson RBI single during Sunday's series finale before being lifted from a 1-1 ballgame. The 35-year-old lefty sits with a 4.18 ERA and 1.18 WHIP with a 130:35 K:BB over 114 innings following his most recent performance.
More News
-
Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Coughs up five unearned runs in loss•
-
Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Rocked by Yankees•
-
Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Tagged with loss Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Reaches double-digit wins Monday•
-
Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Falls short of complete game in Wednesday's win•
-
Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Tosses five scoreless Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...
-
Waiver adds for the stretch run
Heath Cummings gives you five players to add for the stretch run of the Fantasy Baseball s...