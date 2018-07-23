Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Fans nine in no-decision

Happ surrendered one run on four hits while striking out nine across five innings, as he didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the Blue Jays.

Happ has struggled to work deep into games over his last three outings, giving up 12 runs across 11.1 innings while striking out 20. He allowed a run to cross the plate in the fifth on a Jace Peterson RBI single during Sunday's series finale before being lifted from a 1-1 ballgame. The 35-year-old lefty sits with a 4.18 ERA and 1.18 WHIP with a 130:35 K:BB over 114 innings following his most recent performance.